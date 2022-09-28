Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 5,452 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

