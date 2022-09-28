Financial Consulate Inc. Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BL opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

