Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $121.98 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

