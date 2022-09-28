Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.80. 20,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

