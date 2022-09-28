Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,241. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.80 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.