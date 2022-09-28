Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.35

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 5701028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 144.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

