Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Short Interest Down 83.8% in September

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 988,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,239. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,561,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 214.2% during the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,078,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $4,935,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,354,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 742.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 428,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 377,474 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.