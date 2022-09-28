First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 61.1% in September

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ FCNCP traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. 21,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,614. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
