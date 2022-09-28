First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,996 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 4,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,227. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.