First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.91. 9,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

