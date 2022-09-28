First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Up 183.3% in September

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First National by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First National by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in First National in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FXNC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 6,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.52. First National has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $23.96.

First National Dividend Announcement

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

