First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

First Solar Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.31. The stock had a trading volume of 124,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,882. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $140.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,126,658 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

