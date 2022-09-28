First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.81

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.81 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 377215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.79.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $777,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

