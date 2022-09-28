First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.81

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.81 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 377215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.79.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
