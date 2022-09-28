First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.81

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.81 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 377215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.79.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,508,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

