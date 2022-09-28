First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. 1,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,463. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

