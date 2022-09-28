First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAB traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $62.91. 11,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,793. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 127,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93,515 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.