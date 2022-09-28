First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FAB traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $62.91. 11,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,793. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
