First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

QQXT stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. 12,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter.

