First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance
QQXT stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. 12,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $90.54.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.