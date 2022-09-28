First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,637 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 334,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

