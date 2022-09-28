First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 193,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,601. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

