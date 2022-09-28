Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Acquires A$57,783.00 in Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) insider Donal O’Dwyer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$19.26 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,783.00 ($40,407.69).
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
