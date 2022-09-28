Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.97. 17,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,111. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.83.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.