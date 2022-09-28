Flagship Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after buying an additional 88,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,759,000 after purchasing an additional 209,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. 101,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,344. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.