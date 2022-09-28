Flagship Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 5.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 351,376 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

USMV stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,236,759 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14.

