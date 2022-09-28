Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,627 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 1.2% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 36.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 57,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.