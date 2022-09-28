Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.29

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
