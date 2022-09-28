Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
