Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.13. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 7,965 shares changing hands.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Graphite (FCSMF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.