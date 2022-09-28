Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Increased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Fortinet by 357.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 637,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fortinet by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,344,000 after buying an additional 300,614 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 122,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,525. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

