Fractal Investments LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,465,000 after buying an additional 1,196,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,074,000 after buying an additional 558,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.93.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

