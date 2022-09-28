Fractal Investments LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. Enbridge accounts for about 1.1% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

