Fractal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fractal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,201 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 2.2% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

