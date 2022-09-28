Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRHLF opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

