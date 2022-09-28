FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,731,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,822 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $91,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. 11,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

