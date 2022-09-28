FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.92

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 26785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 18,811.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 293,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 291,574 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,709,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,619,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.