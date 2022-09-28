Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 305.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Future Health ESG Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHLT remained flat at $9.99 on Tuesday. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,412. Future Health ESG has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHLT. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,554,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,322,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Future Health ESG

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

