Futureswap Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Futureswap has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Futureswap has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $43,161.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Futureswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges.

Futureswap’s launch date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 21,759,878 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Futureswap is www.futureswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futureswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Futureswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

