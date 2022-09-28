FY2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered by Zacks Research

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $9.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.57. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.67.

NFLX opened at $224.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.21 and its 200 day moving average is $237.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

