G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.55. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 2,745 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,648 shares of company stock worth $1,567,330. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

