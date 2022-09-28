Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Stories

