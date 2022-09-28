GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GAILF remained flat at $11.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. GAIL has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

GAIL (India)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, October 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 6th.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

