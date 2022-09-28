Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 47502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.