GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.11

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 130364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.09 price objective (down previously from C$10.24) on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get GCM Mining alerts:

GCM Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.48, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$303.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35.

GCM Mining Announces Dividend

GCM Mining Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

(Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.