Gemini Dollar Market Cap Reaches $311.27 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $311.27 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 311,648,698 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

