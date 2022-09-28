General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $218.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

