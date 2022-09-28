Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Up 436.8% in September

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 436.8% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Generation Income Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

GIPR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 44.54%.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC owned 4.44% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

