Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $184.40. 3,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.42. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.49 and a 12 month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

