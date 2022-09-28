Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,396,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 449,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,245,000 after buying an additional 53,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 130,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,828. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

