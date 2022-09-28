Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 101,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,593. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

