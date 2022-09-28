Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 42,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.8% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.4 %

EW traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.54. 59,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

