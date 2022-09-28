Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,479. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

